About this product
1 gram - Delta-8 THC-O Jungle Cake vape cartridge. Made with Cannabis derived Terpenes. 100% Hemp derived. Delta-8 THC-O is an incredibly smooth acetylated form of Delta-8 THC. Best for vaping, and reportedly 2-3x more potent than standard Delta-8 for some. Jungle Cake's terpene profile has a sweet and sugary fruity berry flavor with hints of marshmallow and earthy nuttiness. Filled in an ALL CERAMIC cartridge with no metals to create a pleasant experience all the way to the finish.
Instructions:
Effects can continue to increase for up to an hour, it is advised to take 1 puff and wait at least 30-60~ minutes before taking another puff to assess your tolerance to Delta-8 THC-O. Do not assume Delta-8 or Delta-9 tolerance is similar to this cannabinoid.
Contains Purely Extract & Cannabis Derived Terpenes.
No additives. No PG/VG/MCT/Vitamin E/etc.
Quality always comes first: Full panel tested for heavy metals, pesticides, residual solvents, and unknown/harmful substances.
Delta 8-THC-O: 85.90%
Delta 8-THC: 1.95%
Delta-9 THC: 0.22%
Total Cannabinoids: 91.74%
Terpenes: 5.08%
Delta 8 THC is a completely different cannabinoid found naturally in hemp in small amounts. It has often been described as a clear-headed, energizing effect, with less of a “stoned” feeling. Delta-8 THCo is similar, as acetylation is simply a process used to increase bioavailability, therefore, potency, while producing similar effects.
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
