Although atomically similar, Delta 8 THC is a completely different cannabinoid found naturally in hemp in small amounts. It has often been described as a clear-headed, energizing effect, less of a “stoned” feeling.



Delta-8 Sauce is based on our most popular Live Resins



The terpenes are first vacuum extracted without a solvent, then the same material is processed and refined using chromatography to remediate remaining THC. Delta-8 is then homogenized with the live resin, given a controlled process of time, temperature, and pressure, the remaining CBD then forms "rocks", creating a consistency known as Sauce.



"Fruity OG" has a sweet distinct aroma.



1 gram of Delta 8 Sauce. Current terpene profile: Fruity OG. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.



Total CBD: 55.22%



Delta-8: 15.97%



Delta-10: 1.41%



Exo(Delta-11): 1.66%



Total Cannabinoids: 75.23%



Total Terpenes: 1.96%

