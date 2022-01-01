About this product
Welcome to one of the best glass blunts you'll ever own! The twisty features a screw action tube that ensures your herb stays lit! This design also makes for easy ashing with just a simple twist.
Rolling will never be the same again. All you need to do is pack it up, light the end and inhale! Ashing is a breeze, simply twist the screw clockwise and the ash will get pushed out the glass leaving fresh tobacco for your next drag.
The Twisty Glass Blunt to have a unique infini-cherry tip, which allows you to avoid having to light the pipe before every hit.
The Twisty Glass Blunt can also be inserted and used with any 14mm bong making it the perfect glass blunt for any sesh.
Rolling will never be the same again. All you need to do is pack it up, light the end and inhale! Ashing is a breeze, simply twist the screw clockwise and the ash will get pushed out the glass leaving fresh tobacco for your next drag.
The Twisty Glass Blunt to have a unique infini-cherry tip, which allows you to avoid having to light the pipe before every hit.
The Twisty Glass Blunt can also be inserted and used with any 14mm bong making it the perfect glass blunt for any sesh.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!