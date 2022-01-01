About this product
When your smoke is hot, run it through cool and purifying water for a smooth hit!
A Bubbler is essentially a glass pipe with a large air chamber for water to filter and cool down the smoke as it travels throughout the hit.
Bubblers typically have built-in bowl, while some of the larger bubbler bongs have a glass on glass joint fitting for the bowl piece. A handheld bubbler is great for those who want to eliminate the harshness of smoking from a regular glass pipe, but don't want to carry around a large water pipe.
A bubbler will feature a bowl that leads down into a small air and water chamber. They can be used with water, or without, and whether you like a solid hammer style or the classic Sherlock bubblers we have selected some of the best ones on the market.
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
