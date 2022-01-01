About this product
Double your flavors, double your fun!
The new HEMPER Double Scoop Ice Cream Spoon pipe is a fun way to try new flavor combinations of what you're smoking! Not into mixing? double up on your favorite terpene profiles for twice the session and twice the fresh greens. This pipe features TWO bowls in the shape of a luscious ice cream cone, styled in all of the colors you'd find at the ice cream shop!
Match that with a triple-pinched stem for airflow and you've got one functional, double scoop bowl!
Length of 5" inches and features two.
The new HEMPER Double Scoop Ice Cream Spoon pipe is a fun way to try new flavor combinations of what you're smoking! Not into mixing? double up on your favorite terpene profiles for twice the session and twice the fresh greens. This pipe features TWO bowls in the shape of a luscious ice cream cone, styled in all of the colors you'd find at the ice cream shop!
Match that with a triple-pinched stem for airflow and you've got one functional, double scoop bowl!
Length of 5" inches and features two.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!