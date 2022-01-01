About this product
A palm-sized pipe with gorgeous, geometric lines to add style and class to any session.
The HEMPER Facet Jewel is a slim profile handpipe that feels good in your hand, fits well in your pocket or purse, and looks good on the coffee table. Pair all of the style of a modern smoking piece with the function of a classic piece and you've got a pipe you'll be proud to show off!
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
