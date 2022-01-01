About this product
Our trays are both durable and stylish, perfect for rolling up daily at home, or neatly rolling up when you're on the go! Just grab your favorite pack of rolling papers, a good blend of filler, and one of our rolling trays, and start rolling!
This tray is the "It's Lit Party Rolling Tray" edition, and it's sure to become an instant staple to your set up!
SPECS:
Dimensions: 5" x 7" (Inches)
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
