The HEMPER Notes Pre-Roll Cones features our very own HEMPER Notes Luxury Rolling Papers, perfectly rolled up with a filter tip, ready to pack! Each pack comes with 3 pre-rolled cones.
Made from the finest natural ingredients, they don't just make for a smooth smoke, they make a serious statement.
Notes burn slow and smooth.
Our super-fine organic hemp & natural non-toxic soy coloring provides not just a smooth smoke but a slow and even burn to allow you to savor your Notes session.
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
