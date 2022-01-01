If you're tired of making a mess and losing plant material when you're rolling up, its time to take your rolling game to the next level. The HEMPER Party Rolling Trays don't just keep your rolling space clean, they keep what you're smoking clean, too by keeping out debris.



Our trays are both durable and stylish, perfect for rolling up daily at home, or neatly rolling up when you're on the go! Just grab your favorite pack of rolling papers, a good blend of filler, and one of our rolling trays, and start rolling!



This is the Party edition, get it while you can!



So, what are you rolling on?



SPECS:



Dimensions 5 x 7"