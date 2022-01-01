About this product
Have you ever tried lighting up your bowls with Hempwick? The Hemplight lighter holder makes it easier than ever!
Hempwick is used as an all-natural alternative to light fine cigars, cigarettes, medicinal herbs and pipes. It doesn't alter the taste of your smoking experience and prevents the inhalation of toxic butane gas from a lighter.
Simply wind your favorite hempwick around the base, and thread it through the metal choke for infinite butane free hits!
1 Clipper Lighter Hemplight
1 Hempwick
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
