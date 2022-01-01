About this product
The Universal Omnistand is designed to keep your smoke station clean and your tools within convenient reach. This multipurpose stand is perfect for holding bangers, bowls, vapes, tools, and just about any accessory you have standing upright. With a sturdy silicone suction-cup base, you can hold your tools or even hot glass/quartz accessories safely without fear of them rolling away!
SPECS:
100% Medical Grade Silicone
Non-Stick & Heat Resistant
Easy to Clean
Durable and made to last!
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
