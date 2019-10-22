About this product
If you use a quartz banger for any of your sessions, you'll NEED to start swabbing them out! Over time, quartz becomes cloudy and eventually turns black if not maintained properly, commonly known as "Chazzing".
With HEMPER Tech wooden tips, this basic maintenance a breeze. Not only does it result in better tasting hits, it ensures your quartz will last for years to come!
Each box features 200 Wooden Stick Tips.
With HEMPER Tech wooden tips, this basic maintenance a breeze. Not only does it result in better tasting hits, it ensures your quartz will last for years to come!
Each box features 200 Wooden Stick Tips.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!