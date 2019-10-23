About this product
Keep your herb, grinder, and grounds with you on the go with The Keeper™. Featuring 2 storage compartments for keeping flower and ground material separate, and a built-in removable grinder with sharp, durable teeth for a fluffy grind; the Keeper™ is the best 3-in-1 solution for preparing and storing your herb. As a bonus, the removable and flexible tether allows you to clip the Keeper™ wherever you need it; on your belt, bag, or even your keychain. Always have what you need on the go with the Keeper™.
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
