ECO-FRIENDLY BEES WAXED HEMP WICK



Hemptique designs the finest quality Eco-Chic beeswaxed hemp wick! Hemptique's Eco-Friendly and multipurpose Bees waxed Hemp Wick can be used in many exciting ways and is great for lighting fine herbs, tobacco pipes, candles, barbeques and more.

NOTE: Due to the manufacturing process, hemp wick cord may be lighter or darker than shown and actual length may vary slightly.

Hemp Wick Features:



100% Organic Hemp & Beeswax

20pc Pocket hemp wick cards

Length: Approximately 2 meters on each pocket card hemp wick

1mm thickness

Biodegradable, Eco Friendly, AZO-Free Dye, and Oil Free

What's in the Box:



20x - Hemptique Beeswaxed Hemp Cord Packs