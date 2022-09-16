About this product
ECO-FRIENDLY BEES WAXED HEMP WICK
Hemptique designs the finest quality Eco-Chic beeswaxed hemp wick! Hemptique's Eco-Friendly and multipurpose Bees waxed Hemp Wick can be used in many exciting ways and is great for lighting fine herbs, tobacco pipes, candles, barbeques and more.
NOTE: Due to the manufacturing process, hemp wick cord may be lighter or darker than shown and actual length may vary slightly.
Hemp Wick Features:
100% Organic Hemp & Beeswax
20pc Pocket hemp wick cards
Length: Approximately 2 meters on each pocket card hemp wick
1mm thickness
Biodegradable, Eco Friendly, AZO-Free Dye, and Oil Free
What's in the Box:
20x - Hemptique Beeswaxed Hemp Cord Packs
