We all have many roles to take on in life, one being the health and well being of many, our children, our parents and ourselves. Thus began the quest to improve our own quality of life, and the lives of those closest to us. With so many forms of degradation sneaking into our daily food sources, the limitations of the medical system, and regulations governing much of what we can access we still believed we could improve our health through knowledge & nutrition. But how? With a lot of research, we were led to hemp as a dietary method of providing for the varied nutritional needs of our own families. The results for ourselves and those around us were unbelievable! Even our dogs were enjoying hemp! We instantly loved hemp for its multitude of benefits and uses, which we now know are endless. Along the way we realized that this was something we had to share - and not just with those who frequent health food stores, but with the masses of other families out there who needed a way to supplement the quality of food they were feeding their loved ones. This led to the formation of Hemptopia Ltd., which has provided us a platform to share some of the benefits of hemp with those outside of our immediate circle of friends and family. As distributors under a private label, we are able to bring the freshest tastiest hemp to the tables of regular folks who share some of our concerns. We’ve spent countless hours researching, testing and developing - it’s been hard work, but it has been a blast. We are Hemptopia LTD



We’re excited to have the opportunity to introduce our flagship products...

Hemptopia Organic Hulled Hemp Seeds and Organic Hemp Seed Oil.



Our food grade, 100% Canadian grown, hemp products delicious, packaged for optimum freshness, and absolutely loaded with goodness. Not only that, they’re low in THC (.30%) and are a safe addition to meals for all ages! Since acquiring our supply of hulled hemp seeds and hemp seed oil, we’ve been sharing our knowledge, and have been distributing liberally with friends and folks from one end of North America, to the other, and the outstanding testimonials have been pouring in!

#Local is North American

