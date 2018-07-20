Hemptouch Balancing Face Cream rebalances oily and combination skin to combat blemishes and breakouts. This botanically-based emulsion sends a signal to the skin to reduce oil production and guides it to a balanced state. With regular use, it refines the appearance of pores and restores calm to irritated skin.



Ultra clean formula specifically developed for unbalanced, oily skin that needs the purest possible ingredients. Vegan, Never Tested on Animals.



Dermatologically tested: Proven to reduce the secretion of sebum. Non-irritating formulation, suitable for atopic and sensitive skin.