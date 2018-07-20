Therapeutic CBD Skin Balm is an effective rescue remedy for when acute care is needed. It brings intense relief to red, flaky, and sore skin. It calms skin reactions and eczema flare-ups, reducing itching and areas of redness. It balances oily, blemished and acne-prone skin and at the same time provides intense relief and support for long-term skin problems.



Ultra-clean formula: CBD oil is extracted using the cold-pressed method at low temperatures without solvents or alcohol.

Aromacert Certified, Vegan-Friendly, Never Tested on Animals.



Water-free formulation for the most sensitive skin types: Because we add no water, there is no need for added preservatives or alcohol. This makes the formulation well suited for the most sensitive skin types.



Dermatologically tested: Proven hypoallergenic, non-irritating and suitable for atopic and sensitive skin.