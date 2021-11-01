Balanced. Cerebral + Calming w/ a light Mango Fruity Taste.



Alchemy Tincture is our most potent tincture blend, and this is achieved by combining 4 dominant terpenes coupled with the forces of delta 8 THC distillate to produce oil for high tolerance folks. It's got a little bit of linalool, a dash of limonene, quite a bit of myrcene, and last but not least, some pinene.



It's got a fruity, sweet, mango-ey flavor, hence the mention of "mango" on the bottle, and effect-wise this is a hybrid that's balanced. Many report feelings of one-ness, gentle sedation, and euphoric giggles that may help those who have sad thoughts or somebody with some aches and pains.



It's important to note: Alchemy is extra concentrated, so you don't need a lot to enjoy it. Start off small, work your way up, and remember that less is more.



Our line of Tinctures come in: Alchemy • Lunar • Solar



Have trouble sleeping? Need something to calm your nerves, but still get that BOOST you need to start your day? In a lot of pain? Stop waiting for whatever it is you’re waiting for, try Alchemy Tincture!



✅ Extra Potent & long-lasting effects.



✅ Ingest Oral Cannabinoids without the need to eat sugary or fatty edibles.



✅ A good option for those suffering from chronic pain.



***At Herbal Society, we strive to be available as much as possible - to answer YOUR questions regarding cannabinoids, so if you want to know more about this or any other of our products, email us at: hemppharmacy@herbalsociety.shop - OR - you can call/text us at: 786-638-9592 - and one of our customer service reps will be more than happy to assist you!***

