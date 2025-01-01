About this product
Meet Fire Blend – we crafted this special formula to deliver POTENT effects for those with a high tolerance.
When we first began almost 2 years ago, we rolled out our Highly Loved D8THC RSO blend – while this lovely product made use of a generous amount of CBD (a 1 to 1 blend) – Fire blend instead offers a MUCH higher amount of Delta 8 with just a tiny amount of CBD in the mix – making it a very psychoactive formula that will satisfy folks of a higher tolerance!
Fire Blend Delta 8 RSO isn’t only good recreationally, it also has plenty of medicinal benefits – such as the possibility of alleviating pain – or aiding in sleep. At smaller doses, it may do wonders for those who suffer from anxious thoughts.
It’s got something for everyone!
👇**How can YOU use Delta 8 RSO?**👇
✅ Make your own Edibles (by infusing RSO into an oil/butter!)
✅ As is, squeeze a little bit onto a piece of fruit or bread, then eat it 🤤
✅ Craft your own - DIY topical balm using RSO 🧴
✅ Create your own DIY capsules 💊
***At Herbal Society, we strive to be available as much as possible - to answer YOUR questions regarding cannabinoids, so if you want to know more about this or any other of our products, email us at: hemppharmacy@herbalsociety.shop - OR - you can call/text us at: 786-638-9592 - and one of our customer service reps will be more than happy to assist you!***
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, THCO Acetate, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
