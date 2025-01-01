Meet Fire Blend – we crafted this special formula to deliver POTENT effects for those with a high tolerance.



When we first began almost 2 years ago, we rolled out our Highly Loved D8THC RSO blend – while this lovely product made use of a generous amount of CBD (a 1 to 1 blend) – Fire blend instead offers a MUCH higher amount of Delta 8 with just a tiny amount of CBD in the mix – making it a very psychoactive formula that will satisfy folks of a higher tolerance!



Fire Blend Delta 8 RSO isn’t only good recreationally, it also has plenty of medicinal benefits – such as the possibility of alleviating pain – or aiding in sleep. At smaller doses, it may do wonders for those who suffer from anxious thoughts.



It’s got something for everyone!



👇**How can YOU use Delta 8 RSO?**👇



✅ Make your own Edibles (by infusing RSO into an oil/butter!)



✅ As is, squeeze a little bit onto a piece of fruit or bread, then eat it 🤤



✅ Craft your own - DIY topical balm using RSO 🧴



✅ Create your own DIY capsules 💊



***At Herbal Society, we strive to be available as much as possible - to answer YOUR questions regarding cannabinoids, so if you want to know more about this or any other of our products, email us at: hemppharmacy@herbalsociety.shop - OR - you can call/text us at: 786-638-9592 - and one of our customer service reps will be more than happy to assist you!***

