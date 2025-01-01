About this product
Balance for any time of the Day. Sky-High Uplifting Cerebral Action + Body Numbing Goodness to Ward off aches and pains - ALL in ONE Bundle. The Zen Bundle! Sold for a Limited Time!
The Zen Bundle is a good, and affordable way to try out all of our tinctures. It also makes a great gift set! You get Solar for Sativa, Lunar for Indica, and Alchemy for the Hybrid vibes.
Normally, if you're buying all 3 tinctures separately it would cost you $108, but the bundle is $64.99! Meaning you save $43.00!
Have trouble sleeping? Need something to calm your nerves, but still get that BOOST you need to start your day? In a lot of pain? Stop waiting for whatever it is you’re waiting for, try Zen Tincture Bundle today!
👇**The Benefits Include**👇
✅ Extra Potent & long-lasting effects.
✅ Ingest Oral Cannabinoids without the need to eat sugary or fatty edibles.
✅ A good option for those suffering from chronic pain.
At Herbal Society, we strive to be available as much as possible - to answer YOUR questions regarding cannabinoids, so if you want to know more about this or any other of our products, email us at: hemppharmacy@herbalsociety.shop - OR - you can call/text us at: 786-638-9592 - and one of our customer service reps will be more than happy to assist you!
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, THCO Acetate, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
