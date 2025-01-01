About this product
D8THC – HHC Gummies. Powerful. Third-Party Lab Tested & Delicious.
Discover the world of D8THC – HHC Gummies… Hexahydrocannabinol – better known as HHC – is an obscure cannabinoid new to the hemp scene, and despite the many other non-psychoactive cannabinoids, HHC actually gets you high! It is slightly different than traditional Delta 8-THC, but you’ll surely notice the effects.
Some have said HHC feels a bit more on the euphoric side when taken in light doses and more sedating at higher ones.
But HHC isn’t the only cannabinoid in these gummies – but we’ve also added equal parts D8THC/HHC – this combo of two very powerful cannabinoids give these yummy fruit gummy circles a POWERFUL medicinal punch!
In need of something to help calm some frazzled nerves? In need of a “pick up” during the day? Then try our Lab-Tested D8THC-HHC Gummy Circles… with our 100% satisfaction guarantee – you don’t have anything to lose!
✅ Extra Potent & long-lasting effects.
✅ Ingest Oral Cannabinoids in a TASTY treat 🍭
✅ A good option for those suffering from chronic pain.
***At Herbal Society, we strive to be available as much as possible - to answer YOUR questions regarding cannabinoids, so if you want to know more about this or any other of our products, email us at: hemppharmacy@herbalsociety.shop - OR - you can call/text us at: 786-638-9592 - and one of our customer service reps will be more than happy to assist you!***
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, THCO Acetate, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
