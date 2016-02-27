Skunky. Gassy. Earthy + Notes of Light Diesel.



Jungle Juice is a unique blend, – it’s a hybrid that leans more Indica, and it’s perfect for those wanting to give CBG a shot. What is CBG and why the heck do I want it with my D8 you may ask? Because CBG, when combined with delta 8 THC – provides an amplified effect.



As a result, our Jungle Juice contains high amounts of terpenes, bisabolol, linalool, and myrcene! This marriage of compounds has generated a gassy, earthy – yet skunky tasting strain, with a strong presence of light diesel notes with full-bodied earth on the exhale. The air will be filled with potent earth notes, with just a little bit of dank smell to give your position away!



Have trouble sleeping? Need something to calm your nerves? In a lot of pain? Stop waiting for whatever it is you’re waiting for, try Jungle Juice today!



👇**The Benefits Include**👇



✅ Extra Potent & FAST-acting effects.



✅ Ingest Cannabinoids On the Go!



✅ A good option for those suffering from chronic pain.



At Herbal Society, we strive to be available as much as possible - to answer YOUR questions regarding cannabinoids, so if you want to know more about this or any other of our products, email us at: hemppharmacy@herbalsociety.shop - OR - you can call/text us at: 786-638-9592 - and one of our customer service reps will be more than happy to assist you!

