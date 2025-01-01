Gentle. Smooth + Calming w/ a Sweet Lavender Candy Taste.



Lunar Tincture is our signature Indica blend, and it's been a customer favorite since we've begun our journey. Many people find relief from Lunar, it's powered by the terpene linalool and myrcene, and Lunar's targeted effects get you in a calm and dreamy state, powerful enough that it may help you rest, but gentle enough to NOT let negative thoughts overwhelm you. It's a great balance that many enjoy.



Our line of Tinctures come in: Alchemy • Lunar • Solar



Have trouble sleeping? Need something to calm your nerves, but still get that BOOST you need to start your day? In a lot of pain? Stop waiting for whatever it is you’re waiting for, try Alchemy Tincture!



✅ Extra Potent & long-lasting effects.



✅ Ingest Oral Cannabinoids without the need to eat sugary or fatty edibles.



✅ A good option for those suffering from chronic pain.



