Sweet-Berry Earth w/ Undertones of Dank Hemp + Floral Notes.



Our Pink Panties delta 8 THC vape cartridge is a delicious tasting, and sedating Indica blend. It consists of myrcene, linalool, and alpha-pinene as its dominant terpenes. It contains notes of grapefruit with an earthy, sweet berry flavor on the exhale – as well as a floral dank smell that will permeate the air.



Have trouble sleeping? Need something to calm your nerves? In a lot of pain? Stop waiting for whatever it is you’re waiting for, try Pink Panties today!



👇**The Benefits Include**👇



✅ Extra Potent & FAST-acting effects.



✅ Ingest Cannabinoids On the Go!



✅ A good option for those suffering from chronic pain.



***At Herbal Society, we strive to be available as much as possible - to answer YOUR questions regarding cannabinoids, so if you want to know more about this or any other of our products, email us at: hemppharmacy@herbalsociety.shop - OR - you can call/text us at: 786-638-9592 - and one of our customer service reps will be more than happy to assist you!***

