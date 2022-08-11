About this product
Hemp-based Rick Simpson Oil (RSO for short) is an old recipe for extracting the maximum amount of full-spectrum compounds from the plant. These compounds are unique in that they produce something called, the “entourage effect”.
What is the entourage effect? It’s a process in which compounds other than cannabinoids (flavonoids, waxes, fats) synergize an effect more closely felt with flower, as opposed to distillates or any other forms of de-winterized forms of hemp.
RSO is very, very concentrated, and despite it sometimes being a lower percentage than most other extracts, it makes up for all of it with the power of nature. Expect a potent calming effect with various uses.
We’ve crafted a 1 to 1 ratio blend of delta 8 THC distillate and full-spectrum CBD oil extracted in a natural way – keeping the genetic profile that mother nature intended, much more intact.
👇**How can YOU use Delta 8 RSO?**👇
✅ Make your own Edibles (by infusing RSO into an oil/butter!)
✅ As is, squeeze a little bit onto a piece of fruit or bread, then eat it 🤤
✅ Craft your own - DIY topical balm using RSO 🧴
✅ Create your own DIY capsules 💊
***At Herbal Society, we strive to be available as much as possible - to answer YOUR questions regarding cannabinoids, so if you want to know more about this or any other of our products, email us at: hemppharmacy@herbalsociety.shop - OR - you can call/text us at: 786-638-9592 - and one of our customer service reps will be more than happy to assist you!***
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, THCO Acetate, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
