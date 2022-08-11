Hemp-based Rick Simpson Oil (RSO for short) is an old recipe for extracting the maximum amount of full-spectrum compounds from the plant. These compounds are unique in that they produce something called, the “entourage effect”.



What is the entourage effect? It’s a process in which compounds other than cannabinoids (flavonoids, waxes, fats) synergize an effect more closely felt with flower, as opposed to distillates or any other forms of de-winterized forms of hemp.



RSO is very, very concentrated, and despite it sometimes being a lower percentage than most other extracts, it makes up for all of it with the power of nature. Expect a potent calming effect with various uses.



We’ve crafted a 1 to 1 ratio blend of delta 8 THC distillate and full-spectrum CBD oil extracted in a natural way – keeping the genetic profile that mother nature intended, much more intact.



👇**How can YOU use Delta 8 RSO?**👇



✅ Make your own Edibles (by infusing RSO into an oil/butter!)



✅ As is, squeeze a little bit onto a piece of fruit or bread, then eat it 🤤



✅ Craft your own - DIY topical balm using RSO 🧴



✅ Create your own DIY capsules 💊



***At Herbal Society, we strive to be available as much as possible - to answer YOUR questions regarding cannabinoids, so if you want to know more about this or any other of our products, email us at: hemppharmacy@herbalsociety.shop - OR - you can call/text us at: 786-638-9592 - and one of our customer service reps will be more than happy to assist you!***

read more