RSO Tincture is made using our high-quality – Full Spectrum – Rick Simpson Oil extract. Unlike regular “RSO”, ours is infused with Delta 8-THC distillate making it a unique, AND effective product. RSO Tincture may work well for relieving pain, insomnia, anxiety, and depression. Experience our RSO extract in a convenient tincture form. This enables you to control your dose, and have your daily medication needs ready, and on the go.



Most of our customers use our RSO extract syringes to craft their own DIY tinctures, but now you can have the convenience of RSO in an affordable and potent experience. RSO Tincture works great for those who don’t want to fuss around creating their own homemade products, or for those who seek to experience an elevated high with super-charged medicinal potential!



Use RSO Tincture sublingually under your tongue, drip some into coffee or hot chocolate, or simply drizzle a bit of it into food! You can also use some of it to infuse into butter, or any other edible oils you prefer. RSO Tincture is a highly versatile therapeutic. RSO Tincture contains around 1,000 mgs of D8THC + 200 mgs CBD.



