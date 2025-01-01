Uplifting. Cerebral + Energizing Focus with a light Lemon Candy Flavor.



We created Solar Tincture because we wanted something euphoric and energizing. The key to achieving said effects comes from the use of terpenes. Our blend combines and synergizes, terpenes such as limonene and pinene, both aiding in motivation, focus, happiness, and energy!



Our line of Tinctures come in: Alchemy • Lunar • Solar



Have trouble getting up and starting your day? Need something to calm your nerves, but still get that BOOST you need to start your day? In a lot of pain? Stop waiting for whatever it is you’re waiting for, try Solar Tincture today!



👇**The Benefits Include**👇



✅ Extra Potent & long-lasting effects.



✅ Ingest Oral Cannabinoids without the need to eat sugary or fatty edibles.



✅ A good option for those suffering from chronic pain.



***At Herbal Society, we strive to be available as much as possible - to answer YOUR questions regarding cannabinoids, so if you want to know more about this or any other of our products, email us at: hemppharmacy@herbalsociety.shop - OR - you can call/text us at: 786-638-9592 - and one of our customer service reps will be more than happy to assist you!***

