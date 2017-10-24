Lemon Sour Notes w/ Layers of Fuel-Earth-Candy.

Feelings of euphoria, and plain just feeling good have been echoed throughout the time we’ve had Sour OG in our medicine cabinet. Our Sour OG is a 1 – CBD to 1 – D8THC ratio – packed with a heavy array of botanical terpenes, as well as finishing touches of a hemp-derived AC/DC terpene profile – this gives it a musky-lemon sour flavor, tasting like earthy lemon candy.



CBD contains A LOT of healing power, and it must be stressed that getting high isn’t always what is important. Attaining homeostasis via lighting up the endocannabinoid system + using a variety of cannabinoids is BEST!



Have trouble sleeping? Need something to calm your nerves? In a lot of pain? Stop waiting for whatever it is you’re waiting for, try Sour OG today!



👇**The Benefits Include**👇



✅ Extra Potent & FAST-acting effects.



✅ Ingest Cannabinoids On the Go!



✅ A good option for those suffering from chronic pain.



***At Herbal Society, we strive to be available as much as possible - to answer YOUR questions regarding cannabinoids, so if you want to know more about this or any other of our products, email us at: hemppharmacy@herbalsociety.shop - OR - you can call/text us at: 786-638-9592 - and one of our customer service reps will be more than happy to assist you!***

read more