There’s a good reason why Godzilla Cookies Auto is named after the legendary beast – it’s big, bold, and heavy-hitting. And with massive buds containing 27% THC, this strain really is the King of the Monsters. A perfect commercial strain offering a balanced blend of indica and sativa, Godzilla Cookies Auto always leaves stoners asking for more.
Herbies has been selling weed seeds for over 20 years now, and during this time, we’ve learned all the likes and dislikes of cannabis growers through and through. Extensive market research has proven that, whether someone is a home grower or involved in a large cannabis operation, everyone is looking for a combination of potency, favorable effects, stable genetics, and relative ease of growth. These are the four staples that we used as key benchmarks for evaluating the genetics that are to represent Herbies’ seedbank.