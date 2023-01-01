We are HeroMedz ! We specialize in scratch-made gummies and many other edible products. We are always open to new ideas from our customers. As a family business, my wife and I are also classically trained chefs. We both have over 15 years of experience in cooking and baking. Our gummies have been highly rated and featured in Ganjapreneur Magazine multiple times. Our mission is to help educate and alleviate pain and other conditions through the use of cannabis-infused products!

