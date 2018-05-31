HEXO Plus
About this product
This Sativa-dominant Hybrid All Kush 47 strain, in dried flower format, has a high THC content of over 20%and contain trace amounts of CBD. Users report feelings of reduced stress, cerebral and increased appetite. Its naturally occurring terpenes create earthy and woody aromas.
AK-47 effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
2,000 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
38% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!