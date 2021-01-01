About this product

Ghost Train Haze is a sativa known for its fluffy, bright green buds and dense trichome coverage. This strain has sour citrus and floral aromas, derived from terpinolene and complimented by pinene, ocimene and caryophyllene. We take extra care during cultivation and post-harvest to ensure terpene health freshness is preserved until purchase.



Ghost Train Haze genetics are celebrated for their potency, and every lot of HEXO Plus flower promises to deliver 20% THC or more. Guaranteed.