Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand HEXO Plus

HEXO Plus

HEXO Plus Tsunami

Buy Here

About this product

Tsunami is a cross of Northern Lights and Blueberry strains. This indica flower is dark green with purple marbling and orange pistils at maturity.

Expect berry aromas courtesy of dominant limonene and humulene terpenes, with spicy notes from myrcene and caryophyllene. Our care and attention during cultivation and post-harvest ensures freshness and good trichome health.

Every lot of HEXO Plus flower promises to deliver 20% THC or more. Guaranteed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!