About this product

Featuring a strong THC potency potential, Atlantis is a All Kush 47 sativa dominant hybrid. Known for its Lime green with dark green accents, light orange hairs, moderate dusting of trichomes, leafy appearance and elongated buds, this strain has earthy and woody notes,courtesy of caryophylene and myrcene terpenes. The Atlantis cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, and is methodically trimmed, dried and cured at HEXO’s flagship facility. Our commitment to quality shines with this flower product, grown and packaged in a highly controlled environment for a consistent and superior consumer experience.