Featuring a medium THC potency potential, Bayou is a Dark Desire indica. Known for its rich violet colour and frosted with sugary trichomes, this strain has sweet, earthy and spicy notes, courtesy of myrcene and caryophyllene terpenes. The Bayou cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses and is methodically trimmed, dried and cured at HEXO’s flagship facility. Our commitment to quality shines with this flower product, grown and packaged in a highly controlled environment for a consistent and superior consumer experience.
Purple Kush effects
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
41% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
