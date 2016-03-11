HEXO
Featuring a very strong THC potency potential, Helios is a Snow Leopard sativa. Known for its light green, bright orange hairs, moderate dusting of trichomes, leafy appearance and an irregular shape, this strain has sweet and spicy notes, courtesy of myrcene and caryophyllene terpenes. The Helios cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, and is methodically trimmed, dried and cured at HEXO’s flagship facility. Our commitment to quality shines with this flower product, grown and packaged in a highly controlled environment for a consistent and superior consumer experience.
Snow Leopard effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
10% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Paranoid
7% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
