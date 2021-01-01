About this product

HEXO Expressions de baies blends indica dominant Northern Berry and Strawberry Glue in the same pouch to deliver an extraordinary berry experience.



A cross of Blueberry and Northern Lights, Northern Berry delivers loud berry aromas with spicy notes shining through from dominant terpenes trans-caryophyllene and beta-myrcene.



Strawberry Glue, a cross of Strawberry Diesel and Gorilla Glue 4, anchors the blend with sweet hues of strawberry. This strain emits aromas of sweet strawberries and ripe fruit with a terpene profile that includes myrcene, beta-caryophyllene and limonene.



Our commitment to quality shines with this unique combined flower product, grown and packaged in a highly controlled environment for a consistent and superior consumer experience.