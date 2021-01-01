About this product
Featuring a high THC potency potential, Garlic Jelly (a.k.a. JMO) is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush Breath x GMO. This cultivar has abundant sweet, spicy, earthy and diesel notes, courtesy of dominant beta-caryophyllene and limonene terpenes. The Garlic Jelly cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses using primarily natural light and controls to ensure quality and consistency. Packaged in a convenient 3.5g resealable pouch.
HEXO
HEXO is an award-winning cannabis brand that has earned a reputation for innovative products, consumer health and safety and premier customer service. All HEXO cannabis products are cultivated and processed in state-of-the-art facilities using natural biological controls.