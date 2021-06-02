HEXO
Ghost Train Haze is a sativa known for its fluffy, bright green buds and dense trichome coverage. This strain has sour citrus and floral aromas, derived from terpinolene and complimented by pinene, ocimene and caryophyllene. We take extra care during cultivation and post-harvest to ensure terpene health freshness is preserved until purchase. Ghost Train Haze genetics are celebrated for their potency, and every lot of HEXO Plus flower promises to deliver 20% THC or more. Guaranteed.
Ghost Train Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
788 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
9% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
