About this product

Tsunami is a cross of Northern Lights and Blueberry strains. This indica flower is dark green with purple marbling and orange pistils at maturity. Expect berry aromas courtesy of dominant limonene and humulene terpenes, with spicy notes from myrcene and caryophyllene. Our care and attention during cultivation and post-harvest ensures freshness and good trichome health. Every lot of HEXO Plus flower promises to deliver 20% THC or more. Guaranteed.