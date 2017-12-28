HEXO
Tsunami is a cross of Northern Lights and Blueberry strains. This indica flower is dark green with purple marbling and orange pistils at maturity. Expect berry aromas courtesy of dominant limonene and humulene terpenes, with spicy notes from myrcene and caryophyllene. Our care and attention during cultivation and post-harvest ensures freshness and good trichome health. Every lot of HEXO Plus flower promises to deliver 20% THC or more. Guaranteed.
Northern Lights effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
2,352 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
