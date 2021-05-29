About this product
Featuring a high THC potency potential, Powdered Donuts is an indica-dominant cross of Orange Cookies x Jet Fuel Gelato. This cultivar has citrus, fruity, earthy and diesel notes, courtesy of beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene and limonene terpenes. The Powdered Donuts cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses using primarily natural light and controls to ensure quality and consistency. Packaged in a convenient 3.5g resealable pouch.
Powdered Donuts is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jet Fuel Gelato with Orange Cookies. This strain produces cerebral effects that spread throughout your body. Powdered Donuts is a mild strain that leaves you feeling happy and totally relaxed - ideal for consumers with a low THC tolerance. This strain features a tangy citrus aroma with a sweet, fruity flavor. Medical marijuana patients choose Powdered Donuts to relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Growers say this strain flowers into lumpy buds that are bright green with chunky trichome coverage. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Powdered Donuts, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
HEXO
HEXO is an award-winning cannabis brand that has earned a reputation for innovative products, consumer health and safety and premier customer service. All HEXO cannabis products are cultivated and processed in state-of-the-art facilities using natural biological controls.