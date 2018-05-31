About this product

Featuring a very strong THC potency potential, Horizon is a All Kush 47 x Warlock sativa dominant hybrid. Known for its light green with high presence of bright orange hairs, moderate dusting of trichomes, leafy appearance and round buds, this strain has earthy and citrus notes, courtesy of myrcene and caryophyllene terpenes. The Horizon cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, and is methodically trimmed, dried and cured in HEXO’s flagship facility. Our commitment to quality shines with this flower product, grown and packaged in a highly controlled environment for a consistent and superior consumer experience.