HEXO
About this product
Featuring a very strong THC potency potential, Horizon is a All Kush 47 x Warlock sativa dominant hybrid. Known for its light green with high presence of bright orange hairs, moderate dusting of trichomes, leafy appearance and round buds, this strain has earthy and citrus notes, courtesy of myrcene and caryophyllene terpenes. The Horizon cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, and is methodically trimmed, dried and cured in HEXO’s flagship facility. Our commitment to quality shines with this flower product, grown and packaged in a highly controlled environment for a consistent and superior consumer experience.
AK-47 effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
2,000 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
38% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!