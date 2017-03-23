HEXO
About this product
Featuring a strong THC potency potential, Lagoon is a Northern Berry indica. Known for its light green, bright orange hairs, heavy dusting of trichomes, , very dense buds conical in shape, this strain has fruity and spicy notes, courtesy of myrcene and caryophyllene terpenes. The Lagoon cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, and is methodically trimmed, dried and cured at HEXO’s flagship facility. Our commitment to quality shines with this flower product, grown and packaged in a highly controlled environment for a consistent and superior consumer experience.
Northern Berry effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
52 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
38% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!