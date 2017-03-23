About this product

Featuring a strong THC potency potential, Lagoon is a Northern Berry indica. Known for its light green, bright orange hairs, heavy dusting of trichomes, , very dense buds conical in shape, this strain has fruity and spicy notes, courtesy of myrcene and caryophyllene terpenes. The Lagoon cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, and is methodically trimmed, dried and cured at HEXO’s flagship facility. Our commitment to quality shines with this flower product, grown and packaged in a highly controlled environment for a consistent and superior consumer experience.