About this product

Featuring a very strong THC potency potential, Nebula is a White Widow indica. Known for its dark green, dark orange hairs and heavy dusting of trichomes, its density and extremely conical shape, this strain has floral notes, courtesy of myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene terpenes. The Nebula cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, and is methodically trimmed, dried and cured at HEXO’s flagship facility. Our commitment to quality shines with this flower product, grown and packaged in a highly controlled environment for a consistent and superior consumer experience.