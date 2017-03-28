HEXO
About this product
A convenient and ready-to-use non-activated milled sativa powder ideal for dry vaping. It offers earthy and sweet notes and myrcene as the dominant terpene. Variants range from Maui Wowie, AK-47 and Kali Mist.
16% THC & 0% CBD
Maui Wowie effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,160 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
