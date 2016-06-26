HEXO
About this product
Featuring a mild THC potency potential, Sierra is a Shark Shock indica. Known for its dark green flowers covered with dark orange hairs and a moderate dusting of trichomes, dense and round buds, this strain has earthy, floral and spicy notes, courtesy of myrcene and bisabolol terpenes. The Sierra cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, and is methodically trimmed, dried and cured at HEXO’s flagship facility. Our commitment to quality shines with this flower product, grown and packaged in a highly controlled environment for a consistent and superior consumer experience.
Shark Shock effects
Reported by real people like you
192 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
