About this product

Featuring a mild THC potency potential, Sierra is a Shark Shock indica. Known for its dark green flowers covered with dark orange hairs and a moderate dusting of trichomes, dense and round buds, this strain has earthy, floral and spicy notes, courtesy of myrcene and bisabolol terpenes. The Sierra cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, and is methodically trimmed, dried and cured at HEXO’s flagship facility. Our commitment to quality shines with this flower product, grown and packaged in a highly controlled environment for a consistent and superior consumer experience.