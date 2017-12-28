HEXO
Featuring a very mild THC potency potential, Terra is a CBD Remedy indica dominant hybrid. Known for its uniform green, minimal amount of orange hairs, very light dusting of trichomes, leafy and light with round buds, this strain has earthy sweet notes, courtesy of myrcene and pinene terpenes.
Remedy effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
111 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
9% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
3% of people say it helps with headache
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
