A CBD-rich product, Terra Flower presents an earthy, yet sweet aroma and profile. A variant of CBD Remedy, it has mid to high CBD and a low THC content.
1% THC & 14% CBD
Remedy effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
111 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
9% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
3% of people say it helps with headache
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
